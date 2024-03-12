UAE: Up to Dh500,000 fine for illegally raising donations

The ship will carry 4,500 tonnes of food, medical supplies, nutritional supplements, winter clothes, shelter materials, and other essential items
The UAE has regulated charity fundraising in the country and has specified fines ranging from Dh200,000 to Dh500,000 for those illegally raising donations
The Public Prosecution in a social media post on Tuesday warned against collecting donations without a licence.
Anyone found guilty of managing a website, and other IT or electronic means to promote the collection of donations without a permit from the bodies concerned can be fined and/or jailed.
Licenced entities are not allowed to publish, broadcast or promote any materials or advertisements for fundraising without the approval of designated authorities, as per article 46 of Federal decree law No. 34 of 2021 on combatting rumours or cybercrimes.
According to the law, there are two types of charity entities: Licenced and authorised entities that are established by laws or decisions or decrees to collect, provide and receive donations, and entities authorised to obtain a licence for collecting donations and fundraising through listed charitable organisations in the UAE.
If found guilty, the accused may be imprisoned and fined no less than Dh200,000 and not more than Dh500,000 or face either of the two penalties.
Inputs from WAM
ALSO READ:
The ship will carry 4,500 tonnes of food, medical supplies, nutritional supplements, winter clothes, shelter materials, and other essential items
The company managing the building is working to pump out water from the flooded basement
Ahead of their climb, the friends have diligently trained, acknowledging the physical and mental challenges they face
Witnessing the transformative power of traditional medicine on ailing neighbours sparked her desire to pursue a career in medicine
A significant highlight of the closing day was the literary discourse, bringing together acclaimed authors, poets and thinkers from both nations
According to historians, the custom of firing cannons began in 10th-century Egypt when they were fired to let people know it was time for Iftar
Visitors have praised the kindness of residents who helped each other out during the unstable weather
This expansion brings the total length of cycling tracks in the two residential communities to 39 km