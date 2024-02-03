'It's a dream': UAE expat wins Dh15 million grand prize with Big Ticket raffle draw

More than 58,000 nominations from across the region were received for the 4th edition of the initiative celebrating philanthropists
UAE expat Rajeev Arikkatt is still in shock after hearing the news of winning the Dh15 million grand prize with Big Ticket's raffle draw.
A resident of Al Ain, Rajeev was named the lucky winner during the draw's 260th series.
When Big Ticket’s representatives called Rajeev, he was still in shock. “I still can’t believe it. I never imagined I would win the grand prize. It’s really a dream." He purchased his first ticket three years ago and has done so ever since.
Rajeev resides in the country with his wife and two children aged five and eight respectively. He currently works as an architectural draftsman. He purchased his winning ticket online with 20 of his close friends and family.
On being asked about his plans regarding his winnings, Rajeev mentioned that he hadn’t thought that far and is currently “flying as high as kite!".
