International Nurses Day in UAE: 5 heroes share their experiences, challenges

One nurse says that the job is demanding, requires a lot of hard work but is very rewarding as one gets to make a difference in the lives of people

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 12 May 2023, 5:28 PM

Being in a selfless and noble profession, nurses in the country expressed their pride and delight at having the opportunity to serve the community members in the UAE. Marking the International Nurses Day, nurses told Khaleej Times about their experiences, challenges and what they like the most about their service.

“As we celebrate International Nurses Day, I want to take a moment to recognise and express my deep gratitude to the exceptional nurses at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi as well as acknowledge nurses worldwide. Your commitment is the driver for transformation of the healthcare sector,” said Elizabeth Govero, chief nursing officer, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

Asked what she likes the most about her job, Elizabeth noted: “I am proud to be part of a field that is committed to delivering compassionate care to the community we serve, as compassion is not just a sentiment but a virtue of every nurse.”

Sheik Nazran, a nurse at Amana Healthcare in Abu Dhabi, underlined that the job is demanding, requires a lot of hard work but is very rewarding as one gets to make a difference in the lives of people.

“Being a nurse can at times be challenging. But for those aspiring to pursue a career in nursing, I want you to know that it can be one of the most rewarding jobs that you can have. Nurses make up a critical component of the healthcare industry, and each day, you can sense the gratitude and appreciation in the patients you serve.”

Firas Munther, assistant director of nursing at Healthpoint, said that nurses play an essential role in the society.

“Nurses have helped to serve their community and have done so with a smile. I salute all nurses who have truly embodied the principles of generosity, kindness, and hope. You have worked tirelessly and selflessly, helping to bring joy and comfort to all your patients. On this occasion, I would like to remind all fellow nurses to be aware of their potential and strive to meet it.”

Talking about the importance of the occasion, Rochelle Romero, nursing team lead, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, pointed out: “While nurses should be appreciated every day for their hard work, International Nurses Day provides an opportunity for the community to reflect on their contributions. Nurses need to be courageous and resilient; these are two qualities which have come to define the profession. Serving as indispensable pillars, nurses are altruistic in the service they provide to patients. I would like to thank all nurses for their dedication to excellent care.”

Meanwhile, Nemeh Al Najar, staff nurse at Mubadala Health in Dubai, added that nurses are vital in every aspect of healthcare. “Nurses are the glue that holds the healthcare system together. Facilitating better patient care and acting as the key point of contact for patients, we lead with kindness and care. Happy International Nurses Day.”

