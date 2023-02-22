India: Why Infosys founder Narayana Murthy is 'uncomfortable' in Delhi

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy has expressed that he feels uncomfortable travelling to India's capital, Delhi, as he says it is one city where "indiscipline is the highest". Murthy cited the example of traffic rule violations to explain why he felt this way.

Speaking at the All India Management Association (AIMA) Foundation Day, Murthy said: "I really feel very uncomfortable coming to Delhi. This is one city where indiscipline is the highest. Let me give you an example. I came yesterday from the airport. At a red signal, there were so many cars, motorbikes and scooters... violating the red light without a single care.

If we can't even wait a minute or two to just move forward, do you think those people will wait if there is money? Of course they won't wait."

He emphasised the importance of instilling moral values in the younger generation before they venture into the corporate world.

“We should start teaching our children to demonstrate these things in small areas, in areas where there [are] small returns, to get used to following the right path… Then you will gradually improve towards resisting temptation, where there are big returns,” he explained.

The Indian billionaire also touched upon what he believes the future of technology might look like with the introduction of tools like ChatGPT.

“Artificial intelligence has made our lives more comfortable by becoming assistive technologies", he noted. "I think there is a mistaken belief that artificial intelligence will replace human beings. Human beings will not allow artificial intelligence to replace [them], because human beings have the power of [the] mind. No computer, as we know, can equal the mind of a child, even though such experiments have been conducted many times,” Murthy said, adding that the human beings will always be one step ahead of technology.

