'I could hear screams': Trapped Sharjah residents rescued after raging wadi floods homes

Published: Fri 19 Apr 2024, 11:48 AM

Many residents of a Sharjah community have been relocated after a wadi flooded their homes. After torrential rains hit the neighbourhood, residents rushed to the upper floors of their home for safety.

Local authorities brought large army trucks, police vehicles and small boats along with a helicopter to safeguard the area's residents.

Hassan Al Baskati, a citizen and one of the residents of this area, a father of a family of four and their servant, recounted the beginning of the incident, saying, "I was in Abu Dhabi while my family was in Sharjah. My wife called me at 4.45am, she was shocked, and I could hear my children's screams.The wadi was just starting, but it was fast."

His children were trapped on the upper floor. After he arrived in the area, he met with security personnel. At around 12.15pm, he entered with the rescue team and the police and rescued his family .

Al Baskati, expressed his pride at the community's response. He highlighted the swift mobilisation of neighbours and nearby communities, with people using boats, kayaks, and Jet Skis to contribute significantly to the evacuation efforts. "I felt proud watching neighbours and nearby communities swiftly mobilising to evacuate homes. The armed forces later arrived, evacuating houses with the police and rescue teams."

Abdulaziz Al Balushi, a citizen who helped in the evacuation with his personal jet ski, said: "Thanks to the efforts of the official authorities and their noble guidance, we assisted in the evacuation."

After the evacuation, an area was set up to provide food, water, and medical assistance to residents. A dedicated team was formed to assess the number of affected individuals, and accommodations were arranged in a hotel.

“Our needs were promptly addressed, with the social services team present at the hotel to meet the needs of the people." Hassan Al Baskati said.

Another evacuated citizen, Huda Al Zarouni, thanks the Department of Social Services in Sharjah for providing family needs from medicines to groceries. She added that the authorities have also taken the family's measurements to provide them with clothes.

She said: "All authorities helped, whether the police, armed forces, civil defence, or air force. Even the young people of our country who volunteered with boats and jet skis , all came together, the situation passed, and the rescue operation was completed."

