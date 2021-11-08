Gulf Medical University celebrates 23rd anniversary

Around 60 donors from The Millennium School donate hair to show support for the cause.
Gulf Medical University (GMU), Ajman, has celebrated its 23rd anniversary during a special event at the varsity campus. The first private medical university in the country was founded in 1998 by Dr. Thumbay Moideen.
Addressing the gathering, Prof Hossam Hamdy, chancellor of GMU, said: “Twenty-three years ago, there was no Gulf Medical University, but through Dr. Thumbay Moideen’s vision, leadership, hard work and, above all, his ethical values, we now have this magnificent campus and a strong reputation.”
The event also witnessed the official launch of a certificate programme for ‘students as tutors’. Through the programme, students will learn how to teach and train others. It was launched at the College of Pharmacy and College of Nursing, before being Implemented across the university. The university students’ council launched a ‘peer tutoring club’, which has over 40 students enrolled.
Wishes from 60 partner Institutions and alumni from different countries poured in for the GMU team on the occasion.
