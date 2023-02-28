UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah

The leaders engage in friendly fraternal talks and the meeting addresses a variety of subjects

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives Sheikh Hamad bin Mohamed Al Sharqi in Abu Dhabi. — Wam

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, received His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis on Tuesday. The Fujairah Ruler was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

The leaders engaged in friendly fraternal talks during the meeting which also addressed a variety of subjects and issues of interest to the UAE and citizens' affairs.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra region; Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; and a number of sheikhs, senior officials and UAE citizens.