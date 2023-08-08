UAE announces new laws, increased penalties for unlicensed healthcare professionals

President of UAE Gender Balance Council emphasises role of women in climate action ahead of COP28
The UAE Government has approved a series of federal laws that seek to enhance regulations that cover healthcare professions, it was announced on Tuesday. Some amendments were also introduced.
Under the new rules, stricter and higher penalties will apply to those caught practising healthcare professions without a licence and without fulfilling the required conditions.
The laws also include the establishment of a national registry; private healthcare facility regulations; and provisions concerning veterinary medicine.
Here are some of the highlights of the new laws
More to follow
