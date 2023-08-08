UAE announces new laws, increased penalties for unlicensed healthcare professionals

The laws also include the establishment of a national registry; private healthcare facility regulations; and provisions concerning veterinary medicine

by Ruqayya Al Qaydi Published: Tue 8 Aug 2023, 2:01 PM Last updated: Tue 8 Aug 2023, 2:14 PM

The UAE Government has approved a series of federal laws that seek to enhance regulations that cover healthcare professions, it was announced on Tuesday. Some amendments were also introduced.

Under the new rules, stricter and higher penalties will apply to those caught practising healthcare professions without a licence and without fulfilling the required conditions.

Here are some of the highlights of the new laws

Regulating healthcare professions, such as those involved nursing, medical laboratories, medical physics, occupational therapy, physical therapy, cosmetics, anaesthesia, audiology, and medical radiography.

Strengthening penalties for those practising healthcare professions without obtaining a licence and without meeting the required conditions.

The law emphasises the ethics, manners, and duties that healthcare professionals must adhere to.

Updating disciplinary penalties and their progression, in proportion to the nature of committed violations and the continuous operation of private healthcare facilities, providing healthcare services to patients.

Establishing a national registry for licensed healthcare professionals in the country.

Allowing entrepreneurs and foreign investors to establish and own veterinary facilities, thereby enhancing the attraction of foreign investments in the veterinary sector in the country.

