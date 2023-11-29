UAE

Fujairah Ruler orders release of 113 inmates ahead of UAE National Day

The prisoners' eligibility for the pardon was based on their good character and behaviour

by

Web Desk
Published: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 5:22 PM

More than a hundred prisoners in Fujairah will be able to start a new life, thanks to a pardon granted by the emirate's Ruler ahead of the UAE National Day,

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, on Wednesday ordered the release of 113 inmates of different nationalities. The prisoners' eligibility for the pardon was based on their good character and behaviour.

Maj-Gen Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanim Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of the Fujairah Police, extended its gratitude to the Fujairah Ruler for the humanitarian gesture.

Earlier in the day, Rulers in three other emirates announced similar pardons.

ALSO READ:

