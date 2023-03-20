Expo 2020 Dubai presents closing report to governing body BIE

It pays tribute to all who contributed to what was a flagship national project and a proud milestone in the history of the UAE

Published: Mon 20 Mar 2023

Expo 2020 Dubai has submitted the closing report to the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the governing body for all World Expos.

Titled ‘The Expo 2020 Dubai Story’, the 500-page report documents His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, vision to deliver the flagship project.

It also details Expo 2020 Dubai’s key highlights and achievements, including overcoming the challenges of the pandemic, as well as the event’s impact, legacy and future as Expo City Dubai. It pays tribute to the countries, international organisations, corporations, academic institutions, civil society bodies, workforce, staff, volunteers, students and children who contributed to what were a flagship national project and a proud milestone in the history of the UAE.

Produced in English, Arabic and French, the report will be housed in the prestigious BIE Library in Paris, joining some 5,000 works, dating from 1851 to the present day, that conserve learnings from past exhibitions for the benefit of future generations. It will be a useful reference for future mega-event hosts, in keeping with Expo City Dubai’s aim to share knowledge and experiences around organising, managing and hosting international exhibitions and major events. Digital copies will also be available on Expo 2020 Dubai website.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group; Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee; and Chairman of Expo City Dubai Authority, submitted the report.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, director-general of HH The Ruler’s Court of Dubai, UAE and vice-chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, as well as members of the Expo 2020 Higher Committee, joined to present the report to the Paris-based BIE. The occasion marks 12 years since Al Shaibani travelled to the BIE headquarters to officially submit the UAE’s intent to host the 2020 World Expo.

The six-month-long mega exhibition was hosted a year later due to the global outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. It ran from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, and welcomed 192 nations and 24.1 million visitors.

“With the direction and continued support of our wise leadership, Expo 2020 Dubai was an unprecedented accomplishment – a World Expo that will live on in our memories for generations to come. This report is an enduring record of everything we achieved, of how we pledged to make a difference, and how, together, we delivered on that promise,” said Sheikh Ahmed.

“From a bold vision, Expo 2020 Dubai came to life through resolute determination and international solidarity, bringing the world together to demonstrate the best of humankind. ‘The Expo 2020 Dubai Story’ conveys this journey for future generations and completes the Expo’s legacy alongside Expo City Dubai and the enduring Expo 2020 spirit that touches all those who were part of this endeavour. If the report teaches us one thing, it is that a better future is achievable when inspired minds cooperate to bring about positive change for everyone, everywhere,” said Dimitri S. Kerkentzes, secretary-general of the BIE.

