Expo Centre Sharjah to host 'Ramadan Nights 2023' for 150,000 visitors

With up to 75% discounts on a wide array of products, shoppers can choose from approximately 500 brands and over 150 exhibitors representing major retailers

Ramadan Nights mega sale at Expo Centre Sharjah

by Wam Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 5:39 PM

The Expo Centre Sharjah is gearing up to welcome over 150,000 visitors to "Ramadan Nights 2023" commencing from Wednesday, and running until April 21.

Spanning 17 days, the event promises a series of events, enjoyable evenings, and shopping surprises for residents and visitors of Sharjah. With up to 75 per cent discounts on a wide array of products, shoppers can choose from approximately 500 brands and over 150 exhibitors representing major retailers.

Organised by the Expo Centre Sharjah and backed by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the event is part of the 33rd edition of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival.

"Ramadan Nights" has established itself as a premier destination for shopping, entertainment, and family fun. The upcoming exhibition promises to be even more spectacular, with an impressive roster of cultural programmes, artistic performances, and entertainment activities suitable for all ages. From shopping to entertainment, there's something for everyone at this year's event.

The "Ramadan Nights 2023" exhibition will showcase a range of heritage events and programmes through the Heritage Village that embody the spirit of the occasion and highlight Emirati and Islamic customs and traditions during the holy month.

Visitors can look forward to a variety of cultural activities, folk art displays, competitions, and diverse heritage programmes. Additionally, the Heritage Village will offer a delectable spread of Ramadan drinks, dishes, and popular Emirati cuisine for attendees to savour.

The exhibition offers an excellent opportunity for individuals to spend pleasant Ramadan evenings with their loved ones while enjoying the benefits of the fantastic offers and discounts provided by exhibitors. Visitors can also participate in draws for valuable prizes, including the coveted iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Those who spend AED200 or more on any participating brand will be automatically entered into the draw, along with the chance to win vouchers and a host of gifts through various competitions organised by the Expo Centre Sharjah.

"Ramadan Nights" boasts over 10,000 products across a 16,000-square-metre area, ensuring all visitor needs are met during the Holy Month of Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr. The exhibition will be open daily from 17.00 to 00.01 during Ramadan, and from 15.00 to 24.00 during Eid Al-Fitr.

