Dubai: Ramadan markets, light shows, street food festival; your guide to spending holy month outdoors

Fireworks, camel race and even a market at a park, here is the best way to make the most of the pleasant weather

Photo courtesy: Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment/VisitDubai

by Sahim Salim Published: Tue 28 Mar 2023, 6:00 AM

With the holy month of Ramadan this year falling during the spring season in the UAE, residents are venturing outdoors. People are opting for open-air Iftars, post-prayer shopping and fitness regimes in the evenings when temperatures drop.

And Dubai has decked up its outdoors with lights and fireworks, Ramadan markets, gastronomy experiences and sports and fitness activities. Here are the different things you can do and experience during the holy month:

>> Festive lighting and fireworks

Lighting installations have brightened multiple locations across the city. Ramadan in Dubai Reflections features immersive building projection accompanied by lanterns lighting the way at Al Seef until April 22 and Al Habai Mosque till April 10.

Dubai Frame and Ain Dubai are lighting up for Ramadan with special projections. Festival Bay in Dubai Festival City Mall is hosting the IMAGINE Ramadan projection daily throughout the holy month.

Fireworks will light up the skies on April 1 at The Beach, Bluewaters, and JBR; on April 8 at Al Seef; and on April 15 at Dubai Festival City Mall.

>> Art Nights and Lights

Al Seef is hosting the event every night until April 22. It features a street market, art and lighting installations, and a fireworks display on April 8.

>> Ramadan Street Food Fest

Taking place from March 31 to April 9, you get to take to Dubai's streets in the Sheikh Hamdan Colony, Al Karama, for Iftar and Suhoor and sample a variety of authentic and traditional foods.

>> Ramadan markets

Al Rigga Night Market is an outdoor market that is free to enter. It’s open every day through April 30 from 4pm to midnight. Foodies can sample Asian street food and flavours from all over the world.

Ripe Market Academy Park Ramadan Souk will be open from April 1 to 30 between 9am and 9pm on Saturday and 9am and 7pm on Sunday. You can explore oriental goods at the Ramadan Souk by local merchants and enjoy Middle Eastern treats. Entry fee is Dh5 for adults, and free for children below 12 years old, seniors above 60, and people of determination.

>> A market at the park

Visit Al Barsha Pond Park from 4pm to 12am from March 30 until May 1 for the venue’s Ramadan market. You will find international delicacies to sample, along with seasonal entertainment, contests and local retail offerings.

>> Al Marmoom Heritage Festival

Running from April 6 to 18, the festival features daily camel races, live concerts, and international dance shows.

>> Hatta Hub

The Hatta mountains will come alive daily from 4pm to 12 midnight (March 30 till May 1). You can browse through retail outlets and enjoy a range of entertainment.

>> Holy month at Global Village

Global Village is hosting Ramadan Wonders, where you can explore a market, a majlis and choose from a variety of cuisines for Iftar and Suhoor daily.

ALSO READ: