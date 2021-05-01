- EVENTS
New version of Smart Labour app to be launched at Expo 2020
The app is now backed and promoted by the Dubai Expo team as well as MoHRE.
A mobile app popular among blue-collar workers will add new videos and information on the Covid pandemic and vaccinations, while helping enhance their digital skills.
The Smart Labour app which has over 50,000 workers registered on it is offering awareness through short 60-90 second videos and is delivered in three languages: English, Urdu and Hindi. Using the app, workers can also report Covid-19 incidents via a simple voice note in any language.
Abu Muadh, founder of Smart Labour, told Khaleej Times: “We are planning to add more courses based on the recent pandemic and change in the dynamics. The new courses will be centered around the importance of vaccination, building patience, fundamental digital skills, learning to deal with stress. Smart Labour is also planning for a pilot project with an entity to test virtual reality solutions to give taxi drivers immersive learning experience that will help them deal with different scenarios while on road, dealing with customers.”
He revealed that the app will be relaunched at Expo 2020. “The new version of Smart Labour app that will be showcased in the forthcoming Expo 2020 event has been developed based on feedback collected from workers. Apart from this, Smart Labour is also working with a number of government sector entities on projects that will help taxi drivers as well as farmers of the country,” he said.
Muadh said: “Blue-collar workers make up almost half our workforce. Digitally enabling them means digitally enabling half of our workforce and in this case, it will be digitally enabling a new audience. This will definitely impact the UAE’s ranking in the global indices linked to digital transformation, smart cities, innovation and the likes.”
Smart Labour also offers rewards to workers when they engage with the app. The more they learn and engage the more the chances to talk to their families for free as Smart Labour allows workers to convert points for instant talk time across 300 telecom operators from all the world.
Residents who want to do good for workers can just download the Smart Labour app, register as supporter, and buy telecom vouchers to fill up the rewards kitty to entice workers to learn. This way workers are motivated to learn digitally and use the app to report any Covid-19 incidents and residents can do good, whilst being safe at home with a few clicks.
