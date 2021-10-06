Expo 2020: Red Arrows to put up 20-minute air show this Friday

The aerobatic team has been wowing the world since 1965 with their trademark ‘Diamond Nine’ shape and precision flying

If you are headed to the Expo 2020 site on Friday, October 8, be sure to look up!

The Red Arrows, the aerobatic team of the UK’s Royal Air Force (RAF), will paint the skies above the Expo on the day.

The Red Arrows’ distinctive Hawk fast-jets, known for their formation flying and colourful displays of synchronised smoke trails, will be visible over the Jubilee Park on Friday at 4pm for about 15 to 20 minutes.

The show is part of the UK Pavilion’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Red Arrows are the public face of the RAF and assist in British Armed Forces recruitment, acting as an ambassador by performing at home and overseas.

They have been wowing the world since 1965 with their trademark ‘Diamond Nine’ shape and precision flying, and have flown almost 5,000 displays in 57 countries.

ALSO READ:

>> Expo 2020 Dubai: UK-UAE ties at 'different level', says UK official

On October 5, the team painted the Abu Dhabi skies in red, white and blue in a stunning air show.

The Red Arrows performed various nine-aircraft formations in their 20-minute exhibition.