Expo 2020 Dubai: We shall cherish this moment

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on September 30, 2021
UAE the best place in the world to be at the moment

This is the time — to heal and change the world, and it’s beginning in the UAE, the best place in the world to be at the moment.

Expo 2020 Dubai is a testament to humanity’s sheer grit after a year that was lost to the coronavirus. This is a meeting of minds and real people, of art and culture, of innovations, after human imperfections and frailties were laid bare by a mysterious and strange coronavirus.

This exposition is about human ingenuity and imagination; of our grand return from the great disruption of the past 18 months.

It is about flesh and blood, body and soul — the first all-person event after more than a year of being on the sidelines.

Indeed, this is real, it’s happening and, though delayed by a year, there is joy that knows no bounds.

Music, prayers and fireworks signalled our return from what looked like the brink to freedom we once enjoyed and often took for granted. Famed Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, in an interview to KT said Dubai will breathe in the future. We will add: This city and nation will also bask in the glory after laying sound foundations for a future filled with tolerance, peace and hope.

We shall cherish this time.




