Expo 2020 Dubai
Logo
 
HOME > UAE > Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai: Visitor numbers to hit 1 million mark soon, says official

Dhanusha Gokulan (Principal Correspondent)/Dubai
dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com Filed on October 24, 2021

(Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai)

Since the public holiday on Thursday and the subsequent weekend, visitor numbers increased dramatically

The number of visitors at Expo 2020 Dubai is expected to pass the one million mark in a matter of days, an Expo official said Sunday.

A total of 771,477 visits were recorded at the mega event between October 1 to 17. However, after the long weekend, ticketed visits were well on course to hit a million visits, an Expo official said during the morning briefing.

Since the public holiday on Thursday and the subsequent weekend, visitor numbers increased dramatically.

“Looking at the numbers, hopefully, we will be able to reach this number very soon. We are very happy with the level of participation and visitors at different pavilions and events,” the official said.

The number of attendees at the mega event will be revealed every Monday.

ALSO READ:

>> Expo 2020 Dubai committee reviews event, praise visitor numbers, organisers

Long queues of visitors were seen outside various pavilions on Thursday and Friday. Huge crowds took advantage of the long weekend to check out events at the Saudi Arabia, US, Indian, Italy, and Switzerland pavilions.

Last week, Expo officials said the number of visitors had increased by 12 per cent. Figures include all physical ticket holders but exclude representatives, delegations, guests from international participants and Expo staff.

author

Dhanusha Gokulan

Originally from India, Dhanusha Gokulan has been working as a journalist for over ten years. For Khaleej Times, she covers NRI affairs, civil aviation, and immigration issues among other things. She completed her BA in Journalism, Economics and English Literature from Mangalore University in 2008 and is currently pursuing her MA in Leadership and Innovation in Contemporary Media at the American University in Dubai. In her spare time, she dabbles with some singing/songwriting, loves food, and is mom to an over-enthusiastic Labrador retriever. Tweet at her @shootsprintrite.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM UAE
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20211004&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=211009605&Ref=AR&profile=1904 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1904,1001 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 