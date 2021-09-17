Expo 2020 Dubai: US announces Pavilion Commissioner-General

Filed on September 17, 2021 | Last updated on September 17, 2021 at 12.44 am

Robert Clark will lead a team showcasing American culture, values, and technology to a global audience

The US has announced the appointment of Robert Clark as the United States Commissioner-General at Expo 2020 Dubai, opening October 1.

According to a statement issued by the US State Department, Commissioner-General Clark will serve as the Expo’s senior US government representative. In this role, he will lead a team showcasing American culture, values, and technology to a global audience.

Clark has a lengthy career in the private sector, serving as Founder and Executive Chairman of Clayco, a commercial real estate development, engineering, architecture, and construction company with interests in markets across North America.

In 2010, the US former President Barack Obama appointed Clark to the White House Preservation Committee. He has also served on numerous boards.

"The USA Pavilion is a platform to engage foreign audiences on American values and innovation; showcase US cultural diversity; invite visitors to study, travel, and invest in the United States; and highlight American leadership on global issues like climate, space, food security, health, and innovation," the statement said.