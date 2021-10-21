Expo 2020 Dubai: Top 5 things kids can check out during the long weekend

Children can indulge in storytelling, history and other fun activities.

Expo 2020 Dubai is not just for the adults and traders, it's for other age groups as well. Children too can take part in the many fun activities at the mega event. The young ones can not only enjoy in ocean-themed Rashid playground or Latifa’s adventure but a lot more. There are quite a few pavilions at the Expo 2020 that are children friendly?

Pavilions to visit with the children:

>> Ethiopian Pavilion: This pavilion is all about the origins of humanity. A wall of history displays ancient objects like tools, crafts and jewellery. You will also find information about Ethiopian tribes, books and architecture.The special highlights for kids are the board games that will keep them entertained.

>> Guinea Pavilion: The pavilion showcases a co-creation hub to come up with solutions relating to water management and preservation. Apart from showcasing sustainability and recycling of vast clean energy potential and innovative solutions, but has spaces entirely dedicated to children, with storytelling boxes and a kid's corner.

>> Germany Pavilion: Children will fall in love with this pavilion. It's nothing less than an adventure spot as it features a giant ball pit. Kids can play with over 100,000 balls that tell a story, present a statistic or spotlight a sustainability champion from Germany. They can simply pick up a ball and place it on one of the scanners to see a short presentation.

>> Luxembourg Pavilion: The pavilion an adventurous exit. One can slide down and exit from the giant slide which is 21 metres tall. It is not only a visual treat but also gets your adrenalin rushing.

>> Monaco Pavilion: Who doesn’t like penguins. These friendly birds will make us fall in love with them. Watch robot penguins at this pavilion as they play jump, run and guide a baby penguins back to safety past the dangers of Arctic.

>> Belgium Pavilion: Children while have a chance to become a cartoon character in this pavilion. Encounter some of Belgium’s most popular comics and experience the integral role they play in the country’s heritage.

Activities this weekend at the Expo 2020 Dubai:

1. Interactive Culture Lab Session at Campus Germany:

A fun, multi-faceted event where there's something for everyone. Join interactive sessions and learn choreographed sequences and take part in various quizzes.

Time: 12.30pm - 6.30pm, Germany Pavilion

2. DP Flow Makers

Spring into movement with daily dance flash mobs at the DP World Pavilion and in the Expo parks.

Time: 4.10pm – 4.20pm, DP Pavilion

3. Stars in the Wild

Experience the spirit of the wind as you are swept by a magical fusion of dance, music and puppetry. This mystical journey is led by a Wise Man, his Oryx and a menagerie of colourful worldly creatures that live between dreams and reality.

At Al Wasl Plaza garden.

4. Bloom bees:

Buzzing above your head, a vibrant bees playfully dances as beekeepers remind us of the important role bees play in keeping our planet healthy.

Time: 2.30pm – 5.30pm, Public Realm

5. Blue birds performance in the Public Realm:

Five silly birds come to life to interact and play with the audience. They are led by their strict conductor.

Time: 5.00pm – 9.00pm, Public Realm (Thursday, Saturday)

