Expo 2020 Dubai: Stunning photo from space shows UAE is ready to host world
Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre posts image captured by the KhalifaSat
Just one month is left for Expo 2020 Dubai to host the world. And here is a bird’s eye view of just how ready the site is:
2020 .. #_ 191 . pic.twitter.com/FUzwuVR7Gq— MBR Space Centre (@MBRSpaceCentre) September 1, 2021
The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has posted an image captured by the UAE’s KhalifaSat from space.
The Al Wasl dome and the Expo’s various pavilions are visible in the image. Al Wasl dome is the largest 360-degree projection surface in the world.
“One month to go for the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai. This photo, taken by #KhalifaSat from space, shows the site of the global cultural event that will bring together 191 countries in the UAE,” the MBRSC posted on Wednesday.
Earlier today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had shared photos as he visited the Expo 2020 site.
The photos show how the site’s infrastructure is now complete.
Sheikh Mohammed said country pavilions are ready for the largest global event since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.
“I am optimistic about delivering the most beautiful and the greatest event the world has seen,” he tweeted.
The global fair is expected to draw 25 million visits during its six-month run starting October 1.
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Excitement peaks as one-month...
Residents have already begun buying tickets for the six-month event... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Photo from space shows UAE is ready to host Expo...
Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre posts image captured by the... READ MORE
-
CT Musing
Dubai Diaries: Fur babies up for adoption
I have two babies up for adoption: One is a giant, spotted beagle... READ MORE
-
News
Explained: What travellers to Dubai can and...
According to Dubai Customs, all incoming and outgoing passengers... READ MORE
-
News
Explained: What travellers to Dubai can and...
According to Dubai Customs, all incoming and outgoing passengers... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Photo from space shows UAE is ready to host Expo...
Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre posts image captured by the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Massive fire on ship put out in 4-hour...
Firefighters from four civil defence stations teamed up to battle the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
No rapid PCR test facility hinders Dubai travel...
UAE resumed visit visas, entry permits this week for previously... READ MORE
World (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
10 votes | 29 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla