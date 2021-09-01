Expo 2020 Dubai: Stunning photo from space shows UAE is ready to host world

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre posts image captured by the KhalifaSat

Just one month is left for Expo 2020 Dubai to host the world. And here is a bird’s eye view of just how ready the site is:

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has posted an image captured by the UAE’s KhalifaSat from space.

The Al Wasl dome and the Expo’s various pavilions are visible in the image. Al Wasl dome is the largest 360-degree projection surface in the world.

“One month to go for the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai. This photo, taken by #KhalifaSat from space, shows the site of the global cultural event that will bring together 191 countries in the UAE,” the MBRSC posted on Wednesday.

Earlier today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had shared photos as he visited the Expo 2020 site.

The photos show how the site’s infrastructure is now complete.

Sheikh Mohammed said country pavilions are ready for the largest global event since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

“I am optimistic about delivering the most beautiful and the greatest event the world has seen,” he tweeted.

The global fair is expected to draw 25 million visits during its six-month run starting October 1.