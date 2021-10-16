Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan tours Rwanda, Ivory Coast pavilions

The Dubai Crown Prince said Africa will play a key role in shaping mankind's future

The Dubai Crown Prince on Saturday said that Africa will play a key role in shaping humanity's future after a visit to the Rwanda and Ivory Coast pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, said the projects and innovations he saw at the pavilions highlight Africa's innovations and opportunities.

"Africa has so much potential and will play a key role in shaping mankind's future," he said on Twitter.

During my visit to the pavilions of Rwanda and Ivory Coast at @expo2020dubai, I saw projects and initiatives that highlight the incredible innovation and opportunities that Africa offers. Africa has so much potential and will play a key role in shaping mankind's future. pic.twitter.com/7NqVk6kE44 — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) October 16, 2021

The Rwanda pavilion is located in Opportunity District and stands as a beacon of hope and model of African progress.

The Ivory Coast pavilion, on the other hand, is located in the Mobility District. It aims to drive an economic and cultural renaissance.