Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan tours Rwanda, Ivory Coast pavilions
The Dubai Crown Prince said Africa will play a key role in shaping mankind's future
The Dubai Crown Prince on Saturday said that Africa will play a key role in shaping humanity's future after a visit to the Rwanda and Ivory Coast pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, said the projects and innovations he saw at the pavilions highlight Africa's innovations and opportunities.
"Africa has so much potential and will play a key role in shaping mankind's future," he said on Twitter.
During my visit to the pavilions of Rwanda and Ivory Coast at @expo2020dubai, I saw projects and initiatives that highlight the incredible innovation and opportunities that Africa offers. Africa has so much potential and will play a key role in shaping mankind's future. pic.twitter.com/7NqVk6kE44— Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) October 16, 2021
The Rwanda pavilion is located in Opportunity District and stands as a beacon of hope and model of African progress.
ALSO READ:
>> Dubai: For the first time in World Expo history, Africa is well represented, says Chad envoy
>> Guinea to leverage Expo 2020 Dubai to boost private sector
The Ivory Coast pavilion, on the other hand, is located in the Mobility District. It aims to drive an economic and cultural renaissance.
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan tours Rwanda,...
The Dubai Crown Prince said Africa will play a key role in shaping... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Ride to let cyclists pedal along Sheikh...
Registration now open for event's second iteration READ MORE
-
Food and Dining
Food review: South-east Asian delights at Jade in ...
A new eatery located off Sheikh Zayed Road will satisfy your cravings ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 115 Covid-19 cases, 159 recoveries,...
The new cases were detected through 362,508 additional tests. READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: Flu vaccine campaign launched to...
Timely vaccination reduces the risk of severe symptoms and... READ MORE
-
Americas
US: NASA launches Lucy probe on 12-year mission...
Shuttle to become first solar-powered spacecraft to venture far from... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan tours Rwanda,...
The Dubai Crown Prince said Africa will play a key role in shaping... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Ride to let cyclists pedal along Sheikh...
Registration now open for event's second iteration READ MORE
Jobs
British Airways hiring cabin crew; salary Dh141,000 a year
15 October 2021
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature dips to 19°C on Friday
15 October 2021
Travel
3-day weekend: UAE residents' top 10 destinations revealed