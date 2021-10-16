Expo 2020 Dubai
Logo
 
HOME > UAE > Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan tours Rwanda, Ivory Coast pavilions

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on October 16, 2021

(Photo: @HamdanMohammed/Twitter)

The Dubai Crown Prince said Africa will play a key role in shaping mankind's future

The Dubai Crown Prince on Saturday said that Africa will play a key role in shaping humanity's future after a visit to the Rwanda and Ivory Coast pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, said the projects and innovations he saw at the pavilions highlight Africa's innovations and opportunities.

"Africa has so much potential and will play a key role in shaping mankind's future," he said on Twitter.

The Rwanda pavilion is located in Opportunity District and stands as a beacon of hope and model of African progress.

ALSO READ:

>> Dubai: For the first time in World Expo history, Africa is well represented, says Chad envoy

>> Guinea to leverage Expo 2020 Dubai to boost private sector

The Ivory Coast pavilion, on the other hand, is located in the Mobility District. It aims to drive an economic and cultural renaissance.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM UAE
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20211007&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=211009319&Ref=AR&profile=1904 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1904,1001 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 