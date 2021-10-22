Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Abdullah tours venue, meets Guyana president
UAE Foreign Minister visits UK, Ukraine, French, Belgian and Thai pavilions.
Expo 2020 Dubai is “Connecting Minds and Creating the Future” by providing promising opportunities to foster global partnerships and develop fruitful collaboration among nations, said Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
Sheikh Abdullah toured several pavilions during his visit on Friday, including the UK, Ukraine, French, Belgian and Thai pavilions. Sheikh Abdullah also visited the Guyana pavilion where he and President Mohamed Irfan Ali of Guyana, witnessed the signing of an MoU on advancing technical cooperation between the two countries by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Senior Finance Minister Dr Ashni K. Singh of Guyana.
Meanwhile, the Steering Committee of the College of Commissioner Generals of Expo 2020 Dubai applauded the UAE leadership and Expo organisers for the strong delivery and exceptional start to the mega event
The first event-time meeting of the committee, which represents Expo’s 192 participating nations, was attended by Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General, Expo 2020 Dubai and Dimitri Kerkentzes, Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the governing body of World Expos.
