Expo 2020 Dubai: Over 55,000 people visit Pakistan pavilion in first week

"Exceeded all of my expectations," says Pakistani president Dr Arif Alvi

Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is one of the most visited sites as more than 55,000 people have visited the pavilion in the first seven days since the mega event began on October 1, 2021.

A number of senior Pakistani government officials, celebrities of different nationalities and motivational speakers have visited the pavilion in the first two weeks.

In only seven days, the Pakistan Pavilion tops the list of most impressive and visited pavilions at Expo2020. pic.twitter.com/D9tjpSk8W6 — PakistanExpo2020 (@Expo2020Pak) October 14, 2021

So far, Pakistan president Dr Arif Alvi; Abdul Razzaq Dawood, advisor to Pakistan's prime minister for commerce and investment; Senator Faisal Javed Khan; Dr Reza Baqir, governor of the State Bank of Pakistan; Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, governor of Punjab; Australian-Lebanese radio personality Kris Fade; motivational speakers Haseeba Mohsin, Aunm Baqai and Sadaf Ather.

During his visit to the Expo 2020, president Dr Arif Alvi praised the country's pavilion, saying it "has exceeded all of my expectations."

Abdul Razzaq Dawood said the response that the pavilion received has been "overwhelming."

The visitors to the pavilion will have the opportunity to discover the hidden treasures of the South Asian country.

The pavilion has a busy schedule throughout the six-month-long of Expo 2020, hosting a number of musical and entertainment events as well as seminars and conferences on a variety of topics.

Recently, an insightful and powerful seminar was hosted on empowering women at the pavilion. On October 14, a seminar was hosted on mental health awareness.

As Expo 2020 Dubai marks Space Week from October 17, Pakistan's national space agency Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) will hold a space exhibition from Sunday to Tuesday.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com