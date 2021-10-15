Expo 2020 Dubai: Over 55,000 people visit Pakistan pavilion in first week
"Exceeded all of my expectations," says Pakistani president Dr Arif Alvi
Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is one of the most visited sites as more than 55,000 people have visited the pavilion in the first seven days since the mega event began on October 1, 2021.
A number of senior Pakistani government officials, celebrities of different nationalities and motivational speakers have visited the pavilion in the first two weeks.
In only seven days, the Pakistan Pavilion tops the list of most impressive and visited pavilions at Expo2020. pic.twitter.com/D9tjpSk8W6— PakistanExpo2020 (@Expo2020Pak) October 14, 2021
So far, Pakistan president Dr Arif Alvi; Abdul Razzaq Dawood, advisor to Pakistan's prime minister for commerce and investment; Senator Faisal Javed Khan; Dr Reza Baqir, governor of the State Bank of Pakistan; Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, governor of Punjab; Australian-Lebanese radio personality Kris Fade; motivational speakers Haseeba Mohsin, Aunm Baqai and Sadaf Ather.
The Pakistan Pavilion is always crowded with smiles.#PakistanExpo2020 #PakistanTheHiddenTreasure #OpportunityDistrict #PakistanPavilion #Expo2020 #Dubai pic.twitter.com/vZwFuVxJH6— PakistanExpo2020 (@Expo2020Pak) October 14, 2021
During his visit to the Expo 2020, president Dr Arif Alvi praised the country's pavilion, saying it "has exceeded all of my expectations."
Abdul Razzaq Dawood said the response that the pavilion received has been "overwhelming."
The visitors to the pavilion will have the opportunity to discover the hidden treasures of the South Asian country.
https://twitter.com/Expo2020Pak/status/1448954865762308096?s=20
The pavilion has a busy schedule throughout the six-month-long of Expo 2020, hosting a number of musical and entertainment events as well as seminars and conferences on a variety of topics.
Recently, an insightful and powerful seminar was hosted on empowering women at the pavilion. On October 14, a seminar was hosted on mental health awareness.
We go back and forth to the fun time we had with Kris Fade at the Pakistan Pavilion, Expo2020.#PakistanExpo2020 #PakistanTheHiddenTreasure #OpportunityDistrict #PakistanPavilion #Expo2020 #Dubai pic.twitter.com/jPoXJvT5aX— PakistanExpo2020 (@Expo2020Pak) October 14, 2021
As Expo 2020 Dubai marks Space Week from October 17, Pakistan's national space agency Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) will hold a space exhibition from Sunday to Tuesday.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Over 55,000 people visit...
"Exceeded all of my expectations," says Pakistani president Dr Arif... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 104 Covid-19 cases, 170 recoveries, 1 ...
More than 20.6 million Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in... READ MORE
-
Jobs
British Airways hiring cabin crew; salary Dh141,...
Airline appeals to a broad range of people to apply to create a... READ MORE
-
UAE Attractions
Dubai: Meet celebrities, athletes, at Madame...
Wax figure attraction opened to public on Thursday READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE to experience humid weather over the coming...
Temperature will tend to increase slightly over coastal areas on... READ MORE
-
MENA
Afghanistan: Blast tears through mosque in...
Bombing comes days after similar attack by Daesh in Kunduz READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Travel demand peaks as more destinations...
Demand for travel strong for the upcoming three-day break next week,... READ MORE
-
Jobs
British Airways hiring cabin crew; salary Dh141,...
Airline appeals to a broad range of people to apply to create a... READ MORE
Markets
Indian rupee gains against UAE dirham on foreign fund inflows
14 October 2021
Rest of Asia
Taiwan building inferno leaves 46 dead, scores injured
14 October 2021
Aviation
Air India unions threaten to go on strike from next month