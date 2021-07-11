Expo 2020 Dubai: Morocco to showcase its vision of sustainable future

Built to resemble a game of Jenga, its pavilion is an earthen construction inspired by ancestral traditions

Morocco will share its ambitious vision of a sustainable future at Expo 2020 Dubai, and express its unconditional commitment to face global challenges.

“It is our dynamism and the power of our commitment that we wish to present to the world, by showing a Morocco that is beyond the limits of our imagination,” said Nadia Fettah Alaoui, Commissioner-General of Morocco at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Expo 2020 Dubai represents a formidable scientific, industrial, technological and cultural showcase for the kingdom. The Morocco pavilion’s theme, ‘Legacies for the future — from inspiring origins…to sustainable progress’, will invite visitors to (re)discover the kingdom, along with its history, identity, tangible achievements and vision for the future, the commissioner-general said in a statement.

The Morocco pavilion, which is located in the Opportunity District, will remain as an Expo legacy and stay at the heart of District 2020, she added.

“Built to resemble a game of Jenga, the pavilion is an earthen construction inspired by ancestral traditions made up of 22 stacked structures. With a covered area of 3,500sqm, the pavilion proposes a stunning experience that is at once informative, immersive and participative. The pavilion visit is designed as a stroll around the central patio, which leads to 13 rooms on seven levels, each presenting a unique environment: a scenic experience of didactic scope and an inspirational artistic experience, presented in an attractive and interactive manner that engages the body as well as the mind. The Morocco pavilion will also house a conference room, B2B space, VIP lounge, gastronomic restaurant, street food vendor, tea shop, and a boutique,” said Alaoui.

For six months, Morocco will offer a cultural and artistic programme in the heart of its pavilion as well as at various other central sites of Expo 2020 Dubai. This programme will include exhibitions, performances, spectacles, concerts, entertainment, and shows that celebrate the cultural diversity of all regions of the kingdom. Many highlights are to be expected, culminating in the National Day of Morocco, on December 26.

According to the statement, the pavilion will also host a diverse programme of conferences, workshops and meeting events around unifying themes that address the great challenges such as innovation, environmental responsibility, climate change, the cities of the future, sustainable agriculture.