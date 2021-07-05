Expo 2020 Dubai is a peace project: Swiss envoy

Both Qatar and Iran have confirmed their participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, and have their own country pavilions.

Expo 2020 Dubai is not only a mega-event — but a peace project, one that will bring countries together, Massimo Baggi, Swiss Ambassador to the UAE, has said.

The participation of Qatar after the end of a three-year blockade, and that of Iran, which is accused of fighting proxy wars in Yemen, Syria, Palestine and Lebanon, is important for the Expo, the envoy said.

“I am glad that Qatar is on board. It is also important that we have Iran, and so many other countries of the region. I think the Expo is also a peace project,” Ambassador Baggi said in an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times.

Switzerland, which serves as the chair of the Expo steering committee for all participating countries, has worked to ‘get everyone here’, said the envoy.

“If you get together, you have a better chance to shape a future, which everybody feels a part of,” he added.

Speaking about the relevance of the first Expo held in an Arab country, Baggi stressed that “we need it more than ever”.

He said it is important for all the GCC countries to get together and tackle common issues that concern this region, especially security, global warming, diversification of economy, water scarcity and food security.

“These are all issues common to the region. That is why we need an Expo here and also a Universal Exposition in different parts of the world,” added the envoy.

Switzerland was the first country to confirm its participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, which will be held from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

The ambassador said the Switzerland pavilion is aiming to attract at least 10,000 visitors daily and has put together a ‘wow’ experience. “There is a beautiful funnel-shaped mirror façade at the entrance that will invite people to come in,” he said.

Its ‘Reflections’ pavilion revolves around reflecting key aspects of Switzerland’s culture, natural beauty and innovations, delivered through a series of interactive elements and images. The country’s breath-taking landscapes serve as a backdrop to Swiss solutions for a sustainable future, showcasing technologies, innovations and scientific achievements.

