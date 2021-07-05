Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai is a peace project: Swiss envoy

Anjana Sankar /Dubai
anjana@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 5, 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai is not only a mega-event — but a peace project, one that will bring countries together, Massimo Baggi, Swiss Ambassador to the UAE, has said.

The participation of Qatar after the end of a three-year blockade, and that of Iran, which is accused of fighting proxy wars in Yemen, Syria, Palestine and Lebanon, is important for the Expo, the envoy said.

“I am glad that Qatar is on board. It is also important that we have Iran, and so many other countries of the region. I think the Expo is also a peace project,” Ambassador Baggi said in an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times.

Both Qatar and Iran have confirmed their participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, and have their own country pavilions.

Switzerland, which serves as the chair of the Expo steering committee for all participating countries, has worked to ‘get everyone here’, said the envoy.

“If you get together, you have a better chance to shape a future, which everybody feels a part of,” he added.

Speaking about the relevance of the first Expo held in an Arab country, Baggi stressed that “we need it more than ever”.

He said it is important for all the GCC countries to get together and tackle common issues that concern this region, especially security, global warming, diversification of economy, water scarcity and food security.

“These are all issues common to the region. That is why we need an Expo here and also a Universal Exposition in different parts of the world,” added the envoy.

Switzerland was the first country to confirm its participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, which will be held from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

The ambassador said the Switzerland pavilion is aiming to attract at least 10,000 visitors daily and has put together a ‘wow’ experience. “There is a beautiful funnel-shaped mirror façade at the entrance that will invite people to come in,” he said.

Its ‘Reflections’ pavilion revolves around reflecting key aspects of Switzerland’s culture, natural beauty and innovations, delivered through a series of interactive elements and images. The country’s breath-taking landscapes serve as a backdrop to Swiss solutions for a sustainable future, showcasing technologies, innovations and scientific achievements.

Anjana Sankar is a UAE-based journalist chasing global stories of conflict, migration and human rights. She has reported from the frontlines of the wars in Yemen and Syria and has extensively written on the refugee crisis in Bangladesh, Iraq and Europe. From interviewing Daesh militants to embedding with the UAE army in Yemen, and covering earthquakes, floods, terrorist attacks and elections, she has come out scathe-free from the most dangerous conflict zones of the world. Riding on over 14 years of experience, Anjana currently is an Assistant Editor with Khaleej Times and leads the reporting team. She often speaks about women empowerment on her Facebook page that has 40,000 plus followers.




