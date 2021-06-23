Expo 2020 Dubai: Cyprus Pavilion to showcase the best of Mediterranean island

With the theme statement "At the Centre’, the Cyprus pavilion will represent its geographic position and multiculturalism.

The Cyprus Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will showcase the best of the Mediterranean island and highlight its potential as an investment destination, Dr Stelios D. Himonas, Commissioner General for Cyprus told Khaleej Times.

“Through our participation, people will get to know Cyprus and what it can offer in terms of doing business and living on the island,” said Himonas.

He said their participation will help further strengthen the ‘excellent political relations’ Cyprus shares with the UAE.

“Dubai Expo is a unique event in which all countries of the world will participate. It is an excellent opportunity for us to Expo to the entire world,” he said.

With the Cyprus national day falling on April 1, Himonas confirmed that the country’s President Nicos Anastasiades will be visiting the Expo along with three other ministers.

Uniquely positioned at the crossroads of three continents – Europe, Asia and Africa – the small island nation with a population of less than one million is an investment and tourism hotspot. Tourism contributes around 15 per cent of Cyprus’ GDP, but the industry was hit hard due to the pandemic. The country has recently opened up for vaccinated tourists and is a popular tourist destination for UAE residents. There are around 1,500 Cypriots living in the UAE.

Himonas said Cyprus is also emerging as a regional business hub for many reasons. The strong economy, attractive tax regime with the second lowest corporate tax in Europe, low cost of doing business and excellent infrastructure are big attractions.

With the theme statement “At the Centre’, Himonas said the Cyprus pavilion will represent its geographic position and multiculturalism.

“Throughout history many invaders and settlers have come into the country. The multiple colours of the logo represent our multi-culture. They also symbolise the characteristics of Cyprus,” said the official.

“The Blue represents the seas and our terracotta ceramics; Cyprus has beautiful beaches and sun. The story of the island is told by the island itself, which is presented in a hologram of Aphrodite - the ancient deity of beauty and love.

“To maximise the visitor experience, we have developed an app which, when download on the phone, can help visitors scan ‘triggers’ and dive into Cyprus’s past and present through augmented reality,” said Himonas.

Six themes

The Cyprus pavilion is divided into six thematic areas. Timeless Inspiration showcases the rich cultural heritage of the country from the Stone Age. It will be an open museum that features a mosaic of civilisations and cultures.

Redefining the Future highlights Cyrpus as a world class educational and research centre. Culinary Sensation features world-renowned Mediterranean cusine.

The other three sections are themed as Thriving Business Hub, Endless Opportunities and Enhancing Experiences.

