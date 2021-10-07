Expo 2020 Dubai: Afghanistan pavilion opens to visitors, rare artefacts on display
Pavilion had remained closed for the first week of the fair
After remaining closed for the first week of Expo 2020, the Afghanistan pavilion has opened for visitors.
A private collector, Omar Rahemi, who lives in Vienna, Austria, is exhibiting parts of his rare collection at the pavilion. With no flag representing the country, the Afghan-born Rahemi insists the pavilion is very much a "people's pavilion."
"This pavilion is the people's pavilion. The regimes will come and go. But Afghanistan remains Afghanistan. The land is the same. So, is its people," said the businessman who said he is the fourth generation of antique and artefacts sellers.
Some of the rare pieces exhibited include a huge 15th-century neckpiece with gold and silver decorations and a Holy Quran encased in a large locket; a bridal crown with green and blue enamel work; a Dashtshui, an ornate brass water basin and water jug with turquoise, corals and lapis lazuli stones.
>> Expo 2020 is an opportunity for Afghanistan: Consul-General
The pavilion, located at the Sustainability district, also has a colourful display of traditional Afghan costumes from all regions, handmade carpets, precious stones and Saffron.
The previous Afghan government managed the pavilion, but after the Taliban takeover, the fate of the pavilion was uncertain.
Rahemi said he approached Expo authorities and got permission to exhibit his collection.
"I have participated in so many world fairs. Wherever there is a big exhibition, I have always gone and showcased the best of Afghanistan. I did not want to miss this Expo too," he told Khaleej Times.
