Expo 2020: Brazil brings Amazon rainforest to Dubai

Brazilian pavilion to promote biodiversity and environmental preservation by showcasing the benefits of multiculturalism and sustainable best practices.

The Brazilian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will use as many as 140 mega projectors to bring the country’s stunning biodiversity alive. It vows to take visitors on a journey through Brazil’s rainforests and amazon river basins, a top official said.

Half of the 4,000sqm area of the pavilion will be filled with water where visitors can get their feet wet, relax and relish a tranquil experience, Elias Martins Filho, Commissioner-General for Brazil, told Khaleej Times in an exclusive interview.

“When the sun goes down, the pavilion will come alive with 140 projectors converting the translucent membrane on the steel structure into huge screens, showing our eco system, our cities, our high-tech food technology that provides food security,” said Filho.

The pavilion comprises a central square covered in a thin layer of water and enclosed by a tensile structure enveloped in a lightweight white fabric that acts as giant screen on each side, measuring 48 metres long and 20 metres wide.

Designed by architects from JPG.ARQ, MMBB and Ben-Avid, the building was inspired by the Rio Negro — the largest left tributary of the Amazon River. The pavilion’s floor resembles the stilt houses common in the riverside areas of Brazil’s northern region.

The eye-catching structure will provide shade during the day and resemble a luminous floating cube at night. It intersects with a dark walkway made of anti-slip black concrete that allows visitors to wander through the pavilion and immerse themselves in a sensory experience, featuring projections, sounds, and scent.

Filho said the pavilion would promote biodiversity and environmental preservation by showcasing the benefits of multiculturalism and sustainable best practices.

“Our pavilion is located at the sustainability district. This is an opportunity to show the world how sustainable Brazil is and how we prioritise sustainable development,” he said.

“When we say sustainability, that means we have to understand that we are together for nature, together for the people and together for the future. These three pillars have to be connected to make concrete sustainable development. Expo offers a good platform to showcase this.”

Brazil has one of the largest biodiversity in the world, the official added. “We also have one of the cleanest energy matrixes in the world with 83 per cent of our energy coming from clean sources. And Expo is an opportunity for us to interact with the world and also serve as an example to many of our partners.”

Filho said a comprehensive cultural plan is in place for the entire exposition. It will feature entertainment activities, Brazilian folklore and live cooking. “We want to show that Brazil is much more than Samba carnival and soccer.

“We are a very rich country culturally. We have a different ecosystem and different biodiversity in different regions. Each region has its own unique culture, food and clothing.”

Throughout the Expo, the pavillion will offer everything that a tourist wants to see, feel and taste about Brazil.

“Those who come to our pavilion will definitely buy tickets to Brazil,” said Filho.

