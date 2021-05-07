Delegates give big thumbs up for Expo 2020 Dubai

'Expo 2020 Dubai is set to be a cultural and commercial extravaganza'

As the countdown ticks towards Expo 2020 Dubai, participating countries have given a stirring endorsement to the event, saying they are confident of the emirate’s capabilities to host the world’s greatest show.

As Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General, Expo 2020 Dubai, said last summer: “When we come together as one, humanity knows no limits. Our promise still stands — connecting minds, creating the future.”And more than 370 delegates representing 173 of the Expo’s 190-plus participating countries, who had assembled this week for the sixth International Participants Meeting (IPM) at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, as well as those who attended it virtually, reinforced that point and said that they were committed to a World Expo that will unify, excite and inspire.

The participating countries were united in their belief that Expo 2020 Dubai will help build a better future for everyone. Over the course of the meeting, held over two days, the participating countries were made aware of Dubai’s readiness in delivering a safe, secure and truly exceptional Expo that will build bridges, inspire action and come up with real-life solutions to global challenges. The participants at the IPM expressed their unwavering support and enthusiasm for the six-month showpiece, which they believe will provide a launchpad towards building a better world for everyone.

“This week’s face-to-face meeting demonstrates that Expo 2020 is ready — and the world is ready — for a global gathering that will unite us and inspire us to work together to build a better future for everyone. Now more than ever, we need to come together to seek solutions to the challenges we all face,” said Erik Linquier, Commissioner-General for France at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Meanwhile, Alexey Gruzdev, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade and Commissioner-General for Russia at Expo 2020, said: “The whole world is waiting for October 1 for this truly grandiose event — the first to be held on such a large scale in the post-pandemic era. I am convinced that Expo 2020 Dubai will become a vivid embodiment of the victory of humanity, which has united its knowledge and efforts to confront this new threat.”

Mohsin bin Khamis Al Balushi, Commissioner-General of the Sultanate of Oman at Expo 2020 Dubai, spoke about the strong bond between the UAE and Oman.

“Expo 2020 Dubai is set to be a cultural and commercial extravaganza. Oman and the UAE have always enjoyed an exceptional relationship, one that is built on trust, openness and cooperation. Oman’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai is yet another step towards strengthening the ties between the two neighbouring countries,” said Al Balushi.

During the two-day IPM, attendees were briefed on the latest in operations, security, city readiness, marketing and communications, and programming, while organisers also presented the stringent measures being taken to ensure the health and well-being of Expo’s workforce, participants and visitors, in line with the UAE’s wider efforts to combat Covid-19.

Expo 2020 Dubai will run from October 1 to March 3, 2022.