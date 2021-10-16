Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum meets Slovak prime minister

Wam

The leaders discussed bilateral relations and expanding ties in key sectors.

By Staff Report Published: Sat 16 Oct 2021, 5:41 PM

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, met the prime minister of the Slovak Republic, Eduard Heger, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting was attended by ministers and officials from both sides. Welcoming the visiting prime minister and his accompanying delegation, Sheikh Maktoum highlighted the strong relations between the UAE and the Slovak Republic.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations and ways to advance cooperation in economic, trade and investment fields. The two sides also explored new pathways to enhance cooperation, promote engagement between each other’s government and private sectors and increase mutual trade.

The meeting stressed the importance of facilitating investment opportunities for UAE and Slovak institutions and companies in each other’s markets and expanding ties in key sectors including healthcare, energy, sustainable development, infrastructure, innovation, and future-oriented and fourth industrial revolution technologies.

The leaders also discussed several other issues of mutual interest, including global efforts to combat the pandemic and accelerate recovery and growth.