Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum meets Slovak prime minister

The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE10 hours ago
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, met the prime minister of the Slovak Republic, Eduard Heger, at Expo 2020 Dubai.
The meeting was attended by ministers and officials from both sides. Welcoming the visiting prime minister and his accompanying delegation, Sheikh Maktoum highlighted the strong relations between the UAE and the Slovak Republic.
The meeting discussed bilateral relations and ways to advance cooperation in economic, trade and investment fields. The two sides also explored new pathways to enhance cooperation, promote engagement between each other’s government and private sectors and increase mutual trade.
The meeting stressed the importance of facilitating investment opportunities for UAE and Slovak institutions and companies in each other’s markets and expanding ties in key sectors including healthcare, energy, sustainable development, infrastructure, innovation, and future-oriented and fourth industrial revolution technologies.
The leaders also discussed several other issues of mutual interest, including global efforts to combat the pandemic and accelerate recovery and growth.
The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE10 hours ago
The men had found the lost property at the Abu Dhabi main bus terminal
UAE10 hours ago
The symbol of the state for the last 50 years will remain for the next 50, he stated
UAE11 hours ago
The Italian health minister paid a special visit on the occasion, opening doors for new strategic ties and cooperation
UAE12 hours ago
'Pakistan has been awarded the chairmanship of Abu Dhabi Dialogue for the next two years'
UAE13 hours ago
The court also asked the Arab woman to pay for the man’s legal expenses
UAE13 hours ago
Carrefour and Adidas top YouGov’s retail rankings 2021 in UAE.
UAE14 hours ago
The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE14 hours ago