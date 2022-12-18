UAE: Campaign targets to educate park visitors of environmental responsibility

Sharjah's Al Hamriyah Beach Park's My Environment... My Responsibility campaign includes activities, interactive programmes

Visitors being educated about environmental responsibilities at Al Hamriyah Beach Park. — Supplied photo

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 18 Dec 2022, 8:26 PM Last updated: Sun 18 Dec 2022, 8:33 PM

Visitors to Sharjah’s Al Hamriyah Beach Park were educated about the importance of preserving the environment, cleanliness and promoting environmental responsibility.

Al Hamriyah Municipality launched the awareness campaign "My Environment... My Responsibility" as part of its efforts to educate the visitors.

Ammar Ali Al Muhairi, Director of the Legal Affairs Department at Al Hamriyah Municipality, said: “The campaign seeks to reduce wrong environmental practices, by launching a set of awareness and entertainment activities and events that continued over two days. The activities target all visitors and tourists who go to the park.

The campaign has been launched to enhance indicators of environmental awareness among beach visitors, as part of the municipality’s efforts to promote a sustainable quality of life.

He explained that the environmental campaign was held in the Beach Park in Al Hamriyah over a period of two days. It successfully implemented all its objectives to convey the municipality’s message to all target groups of visitors, and to educate them about issues related to the dangers of igniting fire, how to safely dispose of barbecue charcoal, the damages of throwing waste in public places etc.

Aisha Sultan Muhammad, head of the City Utilities Management Department in the municipality, said that the campaign includes many activities and interactive programmes that brought together all societal groups of visitors to the park.