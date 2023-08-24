How Dubai uses technology to monitor air quality, even in remote areas

Each year, globally, around 6.5 million lives are lost due to exposure to outdoor and indoor air pollution

Did you know that the air you're breathing is being watched closely? The UAE uses high-tech tools to monitor the air quality around us, and it's making a big difference.

The United Nations has labelled air pollution as the leading environmental health risk globally. Shockingly, each year, around 6.5 million lives are lost due to exposure to outdoor and indoor air pollution. Nine out of 10 people breathe polluted outdoor air that exceeds acceptable levels set by World Health Organization guidelines.

With a network of advanced sensors strategically positioned across the UAE, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment aims to address the pressing issue of air pollution both locally and globally.

The UAE government has partnered with both public and private sectors, uniting forces to develop innovative approaches to mitigate pollution sources.

Dubai, one of the UAE's most vibrant cities, is leading the way. A system that uses special sensors checks what's in the air.

The city boasts an air quality monitoring network equipped with cutting-edge sensors that track essential air pollutants. These include carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, ozone, and particulate matter.

The monitoring stations are placed in various locations, covering residential, commercial, industrial, and even natural reserve areas.

This widespread coverage ensures a comprehensive understanding of air quality across diverse settings.

Lab-on-wheels

Dubai Municipality has introduced an inventive solution to enhance air quality assessment — the ‘Mobile Environmental Air Monitoring Lab’ — a first-of-its-kind tool in the Middle East.

This mobile lab travels around and checks for different pollutants in the air. It can go to places that regular machines can't, giving us a better idea of air quality in all sorts of areas.

This initiative provides invaluable insights into air quality in regions previously under-represented in data collection efforts.

