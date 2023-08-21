Dubai announces it will reuse 100% of its water by 2030

The index analyses 390 cities across 56 countries, covering over 543 billion kilometres of road networks
Dubai will reuse 100 per cent of its water by 2030. This has been revealed by Dubai Municipality (DM), who are spearheading the emirate’s water reclamation programme.
The city will also curb desalinated water and related power consumption by 30 per cent to accelerate its green economy vision. Currently, the emirate reuses 90 per cent of its water, saving more than Dh2 billion annually.
“Dubai’s leadership recognised at an early stage that water conservation is crucial to ensuring sustainable development,” said Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of DM.
“Today, the recycling of water resources has evolved to form a key part of Dubai Municipality’s efforts to realise the leadership’s vision to turn the emirate into a green economy hub.”
More to follow
