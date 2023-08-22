100 days to COP28: UAE is ready to host the forum, says Almheiri

The global climate summit will take place at Expo City Dubai this year from November 30 to December 12

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Tue 22 Aug 2023, 8:00 AM

With just 100 days remaining for the beginning of global climate change forum COP28, a UAE minister has said that the country is ready to host the conference.

“Today marks the start of a 100-day countdown to the Conference of the Parties events in the UAE,” said UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri. “This is a moment we have been looking forward to, as it highlights the UAE's efforts in tackling climate change on both a national and international scale. We see COP28 in the UAE as a living testament to our achievements and a hopeful glimpse into the future. It represents a crucial juncture in our commitment to assist humanity in confronting one of its most profound challenges."

Almheiri underscored the UAE's pivotal role in advancing global climate initiatives, safeguarding the natural environment and Earth, and paving the way for a brighter future for subsequent generations.

“The UAE's approach to climate action hinges on inclusivity and synchronised efforts across a spectrum of stakeholders, encompassing federal and local government bodies, the private sector, and community members from diverse backgrounds,” she added. “This united strategy guarantees broad participation, reflecting the UAE's commitment to tackle climate change, adjust to its socio-economic impacts, meet our international environmental pledges, and aims to limit the global temperature rise to well below 2°C and to pursue efforts to further limit it to 1.5°C. This objective remains within the world's reach."

Focus on resilient future

She stressed that as the country gears up for COP28, the focus remains on forging a resilient climate and ecological future while collaborating closely with all stakeholders to amplify our conference's global goals. “Recent times have showcased the UAE's unwavering commitment to its climate pledges, especially with the update of our Nationally Determined Contributions and the bold target of cutting emissions by 40 per cent by 2030, based on the business-as-usual scenario,” she said. “This aligns with the UAE's goal of reaching Net Zero by 2050, complemented by the introduction of the National Hydrogen Strategy and the revised National Energy Strategy 2050. Additionally, there has been a surge in collaborative endeavours with the local community and the private sector, all aimed at bolstering the UAE's environmental initiatives, from emission reduction and sustainable food security to biodiversity conservation, nature preservation, sustainable financing, the circular economy, and more."

Almheiri said that in the lead up to COP28, there will be a myriad of initiatives unveiled by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in collaboration with other pertinent governmental and private entities in the UAE. “These endeavours will further our environmental and climate objectives across different sectors,” she said. “Backed by our visionary leadership, the UAE will host COP28 equipped with a developmental blueprint that emphasises sustainability and reinforces the UAE's leading position in this crucial domain."

She highlighted how collaboration and inclusivity are at the heart of the UAE's endeavours. "As we come together, we will engage in thoughtful discussions, share expert perspectives, and collectively navigate sustainable solutions for the betterment of our environment. We will transform climate change challenges into opportunities and, united in our efforts, we will ensure that COP28 becomes a defining moment in the UAE's and humanity's pursuit of a sustainable future marked by prosperity, development, and global advancement."

