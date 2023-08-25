Emirati Women’s Day: Doctor raises UAE flag atop Europe's highest peak to promote healthcare for all

Dr. Aisha Al Maamari, an Emirati physician specialising in emergency and critical care medicine, scaled the towering heights of Mount Elbrus, Europe's highest peak, raising the UAE flag proudly above its summit.

The climb, completed ahead of Emirati Women’s Day on Monday (August 28), was not just a physical triumph but a symbolic gesture of her dedication to social responsibility and healthcare awareness.

Dr. Al Maamari, renowned for her excellence in the medical field, embarked on this extraordinary journey to promote healthcare sustainability.

The climb was part of her pioneering initiative, "Journey to the Summit of Mount Elbrus for Healthcare Sustainability Awareness," which aims to spotlight the importance of sustainability in healthcare practices.

Universal healthcare

At an elevation of 5,642 meters, Dr. Al Maamari planted the UAE flag atop the summit, symbolising the nation's commitment to excellence in healthcare.

Her ascent carried a profound message, as she carried six hand-drawn symbols representing various aspects of healthcare sustainability.

Each symbol was raised at different points during her climb, capturing the essence of her mission, and were shared across social media platforms in English and Arabic.

Dr. Al Maamari's initiative aligns with global sustainability themes, encompassing both the broader 'Today for Tomorrow' sustainability principle and the UAE Women's Day theme of 'We Share for Tomorrow'.

Her messages drew attention to the comprehensive definition of healthcare for all as outlined in the World Health Organistion's constitution. The daring climb also highlighted the significance of supporting medical professionals and building robust healthcare systems.

Pioneering Emirati physician

Dr. Al Maamari congratulated Emirati women on the occasion of UAE Women's Day, thanking the wise leadership for creating an environment conducive to female excellence across all fields.

"The slogan of the Year of Sustainability and UAE Women's Day inspired me to launch my initiative 'Journey to the Summit of Mount Elbrus for Healthcare Sustainability Awareness’, with the aim of spreading awareness about sustainability in healthcare. I will continue my journey in the path of serving my beloved country," she said.

Dr. Al Maamari is the first Emirati physician who specialised in Emergency and Critical Care Medicine. She holds three distinguished master's degrees and is currently pursuing legal studies at Al Ain University.

She was honoured with the Abu Dhabi Award in 2015 for her innovative and inspiring community initiatives.

