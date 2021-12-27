Emirates Post launches commemorative stamp to celebrate UAE sports milestones in last 50 years

Stamp showcases most significant achievements of Emirati athletes in the regional and global sports arenas

Wam

By Wam Published: Mon 27 Dec 2021, 8:14 PM

Emirates Post Group, in collaboration with the General Authority of Sports, has announced the issuance of the commemorative stamp titled ‘UAE Sport in 50 Years’ in celebration of the nation’s milestones in sports over the last five decades.

The stamp showcases the most significant achievements of Emirati athletes in the regional and global sports arenas.

Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, said, "We are pleased to launch the ‘UAE Sport in 50 Years’ stamp in collaboration with the General Authority of Sports and contribute to the mission of showcasing significant success stories of the UAE as we celebrate the country’s Golden Jubilee. This is also aimed at encouraging the younger generation to engage in sports and adopt it as a lifestyle, as well as boosting the achievements in this arena to strengthen the leading position of the UAE."

"Through the stamp, we are promoting the role of the Emirates in sports and as a driving force for consolidated global efforts towards a more developed and prosperous future," he added.

Saeed Abdul Ghaffar, Secretary-General of the General Authority for Sports, expressed his appreciation to Emirates Post Group on the issuance of "UAE Sport in 50 Years" commemorative stamp.

"The issuance of this stamp strengthens the position of the upcoming UAE Sport in 50 Years Exhibition, which will attract wide local, Arab and global participations. It also highlights the importance of the event as an ideal platform to showcase the rich sports heritage of the UAE, in line with the country’s 50th anniversary celebration and the preparation for the next 50 years."

Ghaffar applauded the valuable efforts made to ensure the exhibition’s success in showcasing the country’s five decades of enriching and developing the local sports scene and documenting the history of UAE sports.