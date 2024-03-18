Watch: 2 injured in car accident in Abu Dhabi's Liwa Desert rescued

Published: Mon 18 Mar 2024, 8:47 PM

The National Search & Rescue Centre, in coordination with Abu Dhabi Police, carried out a rescue operation on Monday and evacuated two individuals involved in a car accident.

The accident took place in the Liwa Desert in the Al Dhafra region in Abu Dhabi. The two people sustained moderate injuries due to the accident.

With the capabilities of the search and rescue team, the injured were located and evacuated from the accident site and transported to Madinat Zayed Hospital to receive the necessary treatment.

Watch the rescue operation below:

