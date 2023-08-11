UAE issues warning to citizens in Hawaii amidst devastating forest fires on Maui island

Massive flames ripped through neighbourhoods, killing at least 53; the catastrophe has been considered the state's deadliest natural disaster since 1960

A wildfire burns in Kihei, Hawaii, late Wednesday, August 9. — AP

The UAE mission in Los Angeles on Friday issued an advisory to Emiratis as forest fires continued to burn on Maui Island in Hawaii.

The island paradise was reduced to ashes, with neighbourhoods obliterated and landmarks charred beyond recognition as massive flames ripped through towns. Thousands of residents raced to escape homes as blazes swept across the island, destroying parts of a centuries-old town in one of the deadliest US wildfires in recent years.

With the death toll now at 53, it is considered the state's deadliest natural disaster since a 1960 tsunami killed 61 people on the Big Island. Search and rescue operations are underway as some patches of land continued to burn on Friday.

The UAE Consulate-General in Los Angeles urged all Emiratis who may be on Maui Island to exercise caution.

"It is important to stay away from fire-affected areas and follow the guidance issued by local authorities," it said in an advisory.

In case of emergencies, citizens may dial +1 (310) 551-6534 to seek help.

