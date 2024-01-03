UAE: 5 Emirati family members killed in car crash after New Year's Eve celebrations

The authority received a phone call at 2am after celebrations from a tourist informing them of his lost bag
Five members of a UAE family died in a road accident that happened as they were returning after New Year's Eve festivities. An Emirati couple, their two daughters and niece were killed in the crash in Ajman, local Arabic newspaper Al Etihad reported on Tuesday.
Two other girls sustained injuries in the crash.
The tragedy happened as the Emirati family's vehicle crashed into a truck in Ajman's Masfoot area in the early hours of Monday, January 1. They were returning from Hatta in Dubai.
On being notified, patrols and paramedics rushed to the spot. Two girls survived the crash and are recuperating at a city hospital. According to Arabic media reports, preliminary findings suggest 'distracted driving' as the reason behind the deadly crash.
