UAE: 2 injured after gas pipe leak at Abu Dhabi restaurant

Injured have been transferred to the emirate’s healthcare facilities for treatment

by Ajanta Paul Published: Mon 26 Jun 2023, 3:54 PM Last updated: Mon 26 Jun 2023, 4:58 PM

A gas pipe leak at a restaurant in Abu Dhabi has been brought under control, according to police on Monday. Two people were injured in the incident and have been taken to a healthcare facility for treatment.

In a statement, the Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority said, "Teams have controlled a gas pipe leak at a restaurant behind Al Falah Plaza on Sultan bin Zayed the First Street."

The impact of the leak resulted in damages to the restaurant’s glass facade and two minor injuries. According to the authorities, the injured were transferred to the emirate’s healthcare facilities for treatment.

Abu Dhabi Police have wished those injured a speedy recovery and emphasised the importance of seeking information from official sources only.

