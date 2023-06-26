Eid Al Adha holidays in UAE: Muslims to begin celebration with a fast on the Day of Arafat

The Day of Arafat, considered the holiest day in Islam, will fall on Tuesday, June 27 this year

Published: Mon 26 Jun 2023

Muslims in the UAE and many other countries around the world will begin Eid Al Adha celebrations with a fast on the Day of Arafat, considered the holiest day in Islam, on Tuesday, June 27.

Every year, millions of Muslims perform Hajj (pilgrimage) during Eid Al Adha in Saudi Arabia. This year alone, more than two million worshippers from 160 countries will brave scorching heat to walk in the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad and retrace the journey of Prophets Ibrahim and Ismail (peace be upon all of them).

The Day of Arafat is marked a day ahead of Eid Al Adha when pilgrims gather at a hill called Arafat. As a pinnacle of Hajj, it’s mandatory for pilgrims to be present in Arafat during the pilgrimage.

Starting Tuesday, the UAE residents will enjoy a four-day Eid Al Adha holiday till Friday, plus a two-day weekend taking the break to six days, the longest this year.

Many scholars say that fasting is 'mustahabb' for those who are not performing Hajj. The word mustahabb means something that is enjoined in Islam but is not absolutely binding.

“If I can recall it correctly, I have been fasting for nearly two decades on this day. I encourage my children also to fast on the Day of Arafat because is the holiest day in Islam. Therefore, this is a practice we entire family follow now,” said Ali Butt, a Dubai resident.

Since the Day of Arafat is a holiday in the UAE, Umme Ahmed, a Dubai resident, says she tries to make the most of this day by observing fast and spending the maximum time in prayers.

“The Day of Arafat is one of those days that I look forward to it every year. We try to make it a family affair as well,” she added.

