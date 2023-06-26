Eid Al Adha 2023: Dubai announces 6 cannon firing locations

The Police took to Twitter to inform residents of the ceremony

By Web Desk Published: Mon 26 Jun 2023, 9:06 PM Last updated: Mon 26 Jun 2023, 9:07 PM

Excited to celebrate Eid Al Adha the traditional way this year?

Dubai Police have taken to Twitter to announce 6 locations of the cannon firings.

The six locations are:

Baraha area

Nad Al Hamar area

Mankhool area

Zabeel area

Umm Suqeim area

Nad Al Sheba area

Earlier, the Roads and Transport Authority announced that public parking will be free for four days.

Parking fees won’t apply in paid zones, except for multi-level terminals, from Tuesday, June 27, till Friday, June 30.

Free parking days include the Day of Arafah (June 27) — considered the holiest day in Islam — and the three days of Eid Al Adha (June 28-30). Fees apply on Saturday, July 1.

