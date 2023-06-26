UAE

Eid Al Adha 2023: Dubai announces 6 cannon firing locations

The Police took to Twitter to inform residents of the ceremony

By Web Desk

Published: Mon 26 Jun 2023, 9:06 PM

Last updated: Mon 26 Jun 2023, 9:07 PM

Excited to celebrate Eid Al Adha the traditional way this year?

Dubai Police have taken to Twitter to announce 6 locations of the cannon firings.

The six locations are:

  • Baraha area
  • Nad Al Hamar area
  • Mankhool area
  • Zabeel area
  • Umm Suqeim area
  • Nad Al Sheba area

Earlier, the Roads and Transport Authority announced that public parking will be free for four days.

Parking fees won’t apply in paid zones, except for multi-level terminals, from Tuesday, June 27, till Friday, June 30.

Free parking days include the Day of Arafah (June 27) — considered the holiest day in Islam — and the three days of Eid Al Adha (June 28-30). Fees apply on Saturday, July 1.

