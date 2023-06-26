Eid Al Adha 2023: Dubai announces 6 cannon firing locations

AADC supplies water and electricity to more than 250,000 customers through its sustainable distribution network
Excited to celebrate Eid Al Adha the traditional way this year?
Dubai Police have taken to Twitter to announce 6 locations of the cannon firings.
The six locations are:
Earlier, the Roads and Transport Authority announced that public parking will be free for four days.
Parking fees won’t apply in paid zones, except for multi-level terminals, from Tuesday, June 27, till Friday, June 30.
Free parking days include the Day of Arafah (June 27) — considered the holiest day in Islam — and the three days of Eid Al Adha (June 28-30). Fees apply on Saturday, July 1.
ALSO READ:
AADC supplies water and electricity to more than 250,000 customers through its sustainable distribution network
The computer engineer has been trying his luck and participating ever since the raffle draw was introduced
Annual shopping festival featuring concerts, raffles, dining and shopping offers will take place from June 29 to September 3
Anyone purchasing two raffle tickets from the website or stores in the airport arrivals area will receive an additional two tickets to the July 3 draw for free
The meteor shower is named after the constellation Bootes, as the radiant lies in it
The Day of Arafat, considered the holiest day in Islam, will fall on Tuesday, June 27 this year
The team will ensure that pilgrims are administered the requisite vaccinations and conduct health screenings
Authority recently introduced groundbreaking system for inspecting heavy and light vehicles, large equipment, yachts, and containers using state-of-the-art X-ray scanning technology