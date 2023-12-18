UAE: New work permit for teachers offering private tuitions announced

Published: Mon 18 Dec 2023, 11:43 AM Last updated: Mon 18 Dec 2023, 11:49 AM

A new work permit for teachers in the UAE regulates the provision of private lessons for students outside educational institutions. Announced on Monday, the private teacher work permit allows specialised and qualified professionals from the community to offer private lessons individually or in groups.

Beneficiaries include registered teachers in government or private schools, employees in the government and private sectors, unemployed individuals, school students aged 15 to 18, and university students.

Launched jointly by the MoHRE and the Ministry of Education (MoE), the permit aims to curb illegal private tuitions.

Eligible applicants can submit a request for the permit through the digital platforms of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE). The permit is granted free of charge for two years. “This allows qualified individuals … who are granted the permit to offer private lessons and generate direct income, provided they sign a ‘code of conduct’ document approved by the ministry,” the MoHRE said.

Individuals offering private lessons without a permit from the ministry will be subject to “fines and penalties”. The ministry did not specify the fine amounts or detail the penalties.

Dr Muhammad bin Ibrahim Al Mualla, undersecretary for Academic Affairs of the Ministry of Education, said the new system provides “flexible options for students and parents … while maintaining discipline, quality, and efficiency in the educational process”.

“The introduction of a permit for individuals qualified to provide private lessons will help curb illegal and unregulated practices when recruiting private teachers, which risk affecting the learning process as a whole,” he added.

The legal framework regulates private lessons at the national level, protects the rights of private teachers, and “ensures that students receive supplemental education that meets their learning style and needs”.

Khalil Al Khoori, undersecretary for Human Resources Affairs at MoHRE, called on those looking for private lessons to hire professionals authorised to offer these services, and to meet their financial obligations as agreed between the two parties.

