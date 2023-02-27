UAE: Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy launches admission drive for aspiring diplomats

The initiative, themed AGDA: We Invest in Tomorrow, is anticipated to receive a high number of applications this year

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 27 Feb 2023, 9:31 PM

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), the region’s leading centre of excellence for the development and training of future diplomats and leaders, has announced the launch of its admissions campaign for the 2023-2024 academic year.

The programmes on offer include the Post-Graduate Diploma (PGD) in UAE Diplomacy and International Relations, Master of Arts in Global Affairs and Diplomatic Leadership (MAGAD), and Master of Arts in Humanitarian Action and Development (MAHAD).

The admission initiative, themed “AGDA: We Invest in Tomorrow”, is anticipated to receive a high number of applications this year compared to the previous years. This is largely attributed to the academy’s decision to open the doors for applications to all its programmes. The AGDA’s unique academic programmes are designed to equip their students with a robust skill set and knowledge, enabling them to effectively represent their great nation on the world stage.

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy is renowned for its academic modules that aim to develop diplomatic and leadership capabilities, research potential, and thought leadership initiatives. Through this campaign, the academy aims to meet the growing interest in all of its courses among young Emiratis to study its academic programmes that qualify them to play a pivotal role in achieving the objectives of the UAE's foreign policy and to actively participate in the fields of international affairs and humanitarian work.

The “We Invest in Tomorrow” campaign provides the opportunity for all Emiratis to apply, subject to meeting certain criteria for admission, including holding a bachelor’s degree with a GPA of 3 or above and a minimum IELTS score of 6.5 and having completed a national service (applicable to male candidates). Children of Emirati mothers residing in the country will be allowed to apply to study the PGD programme, where additional criteria are set to include being 35 years or younger and being willing to travel and serve abroad.

Prospective students can apply for any of the programmes on offer through https://apply.agda.ac.ae/ prior to the deadline, on March 27. More information on the programmes on offer and application details can be found on the AGDA website: https://www.agda.ac.ae/.

