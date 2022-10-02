Dubai's Al Quoz Creative Zone to house over 8,000 people, attract 33,000 visitors a day

Project to be developed in 3 phases - infrastructure development, site coordination , placement of art installations - after master plan approval

Supplied photos

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 2 Oct 2022, 2:56 PM

The Higher Committee of the Al Quoz Creative Zone on Sunday approved the master plan for the Al Quoz Creative Zone, which will provide housing for more than 8,000 people and attract 33,000 visitors a day.

Developed by Dubai Municipality, the integrated community development offers a cost-effective working and living environment for artists, professionals and entrepreneurs. It has been approved after studying and benchmarking various leading local and international creative clusters and drawing from best practices.

“Today marks another key milestone in the development of the Al Quoz Creative Zone project, which is set to turn the area into one of the largest creative zones in the world. Launched as part of our leadership’s vision of transforming Dubai’s creative economy and raising its contribution to local GDP, the project creates a model for Dubai’s future creative zones. The development of the Zone will further raise the emirate’s position as a regional and global destination for creatives,” said Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and Member of the Dubai Council.

The project will be developed in three phases. Phase one involves infrastructure development works, including transportation integration, linking Al Safa Metro Station and Al Quoz Bus Station to Al Quoz Creative Zone with pedestrian, bicycle and individual 4km transport paths, providing three transportation centres, a pedestrian and bicycle bridge above Al Manara Street, in addition to infrastructure networks. Phase two covers the development of public spaces and site coordination while the third phase involves the placement of public art installations across the zone.

Upon completion, Al Quoz Creative Zone will be one of the largest communities of its kind in the world both in terms of total floor area and scale of creative activity. The number of creatives based in the Zone is expected to increase from 900 to 20,000, while creative spaces will expand eight-fold, recreational and support spaces will triple, and commercial spaces will increase by 30 per cent.

The master plan encompasses 2,900 affordable housing units for creatives and extensive public spaces designed for hosting events and activities. Public spaces will be highly interactive with unique entertainment activities and attractions located in outdoor spaces and along pathways equipped with entertainment and attractions, and public spaces for rest, recreation, social events, and artistic displays.

The Al Quoz Creative Zone will also facilitate easy and flexible mobility for pedestrians and a unique open-air ambience for community activities.

