Dubai: Underwater ‘forest bathing’ to be offered at this proposed floating community

A floating community for marine research and ecotourism that includes an underwater ‘forest bathing’ is being proposed by a private developer of Net Zero Sustainable Cities to be built along the coastline of Dubai.
Called Dubai Reefs – which is now in the R&D (research and development) stage, according to developer URB – this could be the world’s largest ocean restoration and ecotourism project.
“It (Dubai Reefs) includes residential, hospitality, retail, educational and research facilities. The marine institute will be the heart of the project, working towards greater protection of the marine and coastal environment of Dubai. It aims to accelerate the marine science and conservation capacity of Dubai, whilst building the most diverse artificial reef, covering 200 square km. It also aims to create a home [for] more than 1 billion corals and 100 million mangrove trees,” URB said in a statement sent to Khaleej Times on Tuesday.
According to URB CEO Baharash Bagherian, "coral reef restoration trips will be a key offering of Dubai Reefs. There will be underwater ‘forest bathing’: a concept similar to the Japanese practice known as Shinrin Yoku, whereby one is calm and quiet amongst the trees. In this case, corals are the trees of the ocean; that will be offered for underwater forest bathing."
In the Japanese practice of Shinrin Yoku, one can simply take a walk in any natural environment and connect with the surroundings. This is also known as an eco-therapy excursion, which will be taken underwater with the Dubai Reefs project.
URB said there will be other marine tourism experiences, including regenerative ocean farming trips, where travellers learn more about sustainable food systems in the ocean and experience the structures and the marine ecosystem around them.
Fishing, swimming, snorkelling, marine wildlife watching and marine-based sightseeing trips by surface boat will also be on offer.
