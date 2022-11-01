Dubai traffic alert: Accident reported in direction of key road

Authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution near the site

Published: Tue 1 Nov 2022, 4:09 PM

A traffic accident has been reported on Hessa Street in the direction of Sheikh Zayed Road.

The Dubai Police has urged motorists to exercise caution near the site.

Earlier this week, a multiple-vehicle crash on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road resulted in the death of the driver and the injuries of five others, police reported.

The accident — reportedly caused by tailgating — involved two trucks and four light vehicles. Authorities noted that tailgating violations had caused 538 accidents since the beginning of the year, resulting in the death of 10 people and leaving 367 injured.

