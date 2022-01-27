Dubai to adopt new integrated strategy worth Dh74.5 billion to achieve sustainability goals

Dh70.5 billion to be raised in partnership with the private sector.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 27 Jan 2022, 6:31 PM

An integrated strategy to enhance environmental sustainability in the Emirate from 2021-2041 has been approved in Dubai. The project has a budget of Dh 74.5 billion, of which Dh70.5 billion will be raised in partnership with the private sector.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, took to Twitter to announce details of the new strategy on Thursday.

The Crown Prince of Dubai chaired an Executive Council meeting at Dubai Expo 2020 on Thursday.

He tweeted, “During the meeting, we approved an integrated strategy to enhance environmental sustainability from 2021-2041 with a budget of Dh 74.5 billion, of which 70.5 billion is in partnership with the private sector.”

The strategy will include projects to manage waste and encourage innovation in converting it into energy. “We look forward to presenting a global model of sustainability from Dubai,” added Sheikh Hamdan.

He also tweeted, “During the Executive Council meeting at Expo 2020 Dubai, we discussed the achievements of the past year and reviewed our upcoming projects.”

During the first nine months of 2021, Dubai’s economy achieved a record growth of 6.3 per cent, said Sheikh Hamdan. “This was driven by our success in dealing with the pandemic and hosting the world at Expo 2020,” he tweeted.

