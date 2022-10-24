Dubai: Some private hospitals to issue birth, death certificates

10-day-long festivities in Dubai include live cultural programmes, major firework displays and a wide range of festivities taking place across the emirate
Birth and death certificates can now be issued at private hospitals in Dubai, authorities have announced. Previously, only a public hospital in Dubai could issue these documents.
The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) said HMS Mirdif Hospital and Medcare Hospital for Women and Children can currently provide this service. In the future, other private sector hospitals will be able to offer it in phases.
Additionally, the DHA’s customer happiness centre in Al Jaddaf is offering the service to residents. The document will be provided as an e-certificate and a physical one.
Al Karama and Al Rashidiya medical fitness centres will no longer issue the documents as the service has been extended across hospitals.
By early 2023, more hospitals will provide the service “once the DHA reviews the procedures and processes … to ensure they are in line with the protocols.”
