Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum praises Emirati duo's entrepreneurial journey in Hatta

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, praised the remarkable achievement of two Emirati youths on their groundbreaking project.
Taking to X (former Twitter), he expressed his pride and admiration for Khalifa and Ahmed Al Badwawi for their talent, knowledge, and courage in creating a new line of tourism and industrial activities in the Emirates.
The duo initiated their unique tourism project, ‘Go Gravity’ in Hatta in 2018. What began modestly with a single activity has grown into an enterprise featuring seven distinct activities in its current, sixth season.
The post on X reads: “Ideas remain just ideas unless they find pioneers who turn them into economic projects that serve society and compete globally. Khalifa and Ahmed Al-Badwawi were able to launch their unique tourism project ‘Go Gravity’ in Hatta in 2018, and they started by providing one tourist activity until today, in their sixth season, they reached 7 specific activities, and they broke into the industrial sector by designing and manufacturing electric bicycles intended for mountain use for tourists."
The duo have designed and manufactured electric bicycles for mountain use. These bikes have been entirely conceived and produced in Hatta, which has propelled them into the international market, with successful exports to various countries. "Today, the two young men are able to export these high-quality bicycles, designed and produced entirely in Hatta, to other countries in the world,” the post read.
Sheikh Maktoum further said: “I hope that this project will achieve more success locally and globally.”
