Dubai: Several health facilities inspected 'remotely'

This move is the first step in achieving Dubai's vision for the future of governance
Authorities in Dubai 'remotely' inspected health facilities to ensure compliance with licensing requirements. The smart tools used enable saving time and effort, completing transactions in one day as compared to five days in previous field inspections.
In the first quarter of 2024, 615 health facilities were inspected, of which 70% were conducted remotely via the Rased smart system.
With the smart solutions of the Rased system, DHA staff can communicate with relevant individuals in healthcare facilities to provide the required service or conduct inspections.
The Rased system, linked to the Sheryan system, are two smart tools that enable health inspectors to instantly assess the status, type, classification, licensing, tasks, and compliance of healthcare facilities in line with Dubai Health Authority's (DHA) approved licensing conditions.
The Rased system covers over 5000 healthcare facilities in Dubai and approximately 60,000 healthcare professionals, and is based on cutting-edge technology. The system uses a methodology that upholds quality practices in line with DHA's focus on human-centric healthcare services.
The DHA positions the private medical sector as a strategic partner to uphold exceptional services, adhere to health requirements, and enhance competitiveness regionally and globally as a vital sector attracting medical tourism, said Faris Al Mazmi, Director of the Clinical Audit and Control Department at DHA’s Health Regulation Sector.
Al Mazmi also praised the cooperation of the private medical sector in the emirate, their adherence to DHA-approved licensing standards and conditions, and their alignment with global developments in the healthcare sector.
